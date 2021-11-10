Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,111 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.