Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of frontdoor worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in frontdoor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in frontdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

