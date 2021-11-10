Financial Comparison: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) vs. Its Competitors

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 258 888 1367 39 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.29%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 44.08%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -0.62 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -10.68

Viridian Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -57.49% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.77% -16.50% -10.12%

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics peers beat Viridian Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

