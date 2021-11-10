Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,864 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

AAT stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,609 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $175,234.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,132 shares of company stock worth $1,960,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

