Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

