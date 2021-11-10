David Lebwohl Sells 2,400 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lebwohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00.

NTLA opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

