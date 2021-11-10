David Lebwohl Sells 2,400 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Lebwohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00.
NTLA opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.03.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
