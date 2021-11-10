Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 23,370 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:KINZU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

