Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 872 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE IT opened at $339.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

