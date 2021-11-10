Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

