$0.35 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLSN stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

