Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy Sells 5,083 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

