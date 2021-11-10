CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman Sells 16,910 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

