Insider Buying: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Acquires 24,150 Shares of Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iHeartMedia by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 66.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

