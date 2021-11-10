Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Michael J. Whitehead Sells 3,663 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.21 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 13.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

