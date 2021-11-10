Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $116.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.38.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $98.22 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

