Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,497 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Covanta worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covanta by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after buying an additional 105,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 44.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 224,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 62,717 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $6,872,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter worth $387,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

