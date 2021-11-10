Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,535 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $25,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

MDRX opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

