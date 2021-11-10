Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Qualys worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 954,570 shares of company stock valued at $113,689,290 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

