Northern Trust Corp Acquires 58,662 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Customers Bancorp worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.