100,000 Shares in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

