Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

