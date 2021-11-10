Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3,705.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,782,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 501,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 300,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter.

VNLA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10.

