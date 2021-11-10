Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.