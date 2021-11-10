Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,339 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Alteryx worth $25,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

