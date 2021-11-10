Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $65,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 319,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 73.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 216.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 170,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 49.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $667,026 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

