Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $93.30, but opened at $101.02. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $100.49, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $160,132. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,365,000 after buying an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,987,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

