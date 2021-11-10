Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:
- 10/29/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE EW opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.