Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

10/29/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE EW opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Co alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,521 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,008. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.