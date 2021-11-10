Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $176.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

