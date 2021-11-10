Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Gregory Norden Sells 4,500 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $220.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.31. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zoetis by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,348,000 after acquiring an additional 179,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

