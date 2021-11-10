337,555 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 337,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

