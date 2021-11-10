Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $507.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $506.41 and its 200 day moving average is $425.69. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

