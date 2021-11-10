Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 88.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,506 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 198,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,043 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NYSE HAL opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

