Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,403 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $274.78 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.96, a PEG ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.