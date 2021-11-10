Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 361.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,562 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,949. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

