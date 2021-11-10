Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $40.20

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.20, but opened at $42.50. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 18,551 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Truist cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

