Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $37.40

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.40, but opened at $39.40. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 3,102 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.