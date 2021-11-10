Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Gap Down to $91.92

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.92, but opened at $74.29. Alliance Data Systems shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 5,457 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
