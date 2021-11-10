B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $81.21

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.21, but opened at $77.01. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $77.33, with a volume of 37 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
