MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.50. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 324 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

