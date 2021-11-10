Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.24. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 55,879 shares traded.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,041,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,982 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 919,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

