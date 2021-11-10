State Street Corp Raises Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.88% of PagerDuty worth $66,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,625 shares of company stock worth $6,805,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

