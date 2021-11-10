State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.38% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $67,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 46.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

KW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

