State Street Corp Buys 392,949 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,949 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.45% of Liberty Global worth $68,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

