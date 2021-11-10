State Street Corp Has $70.46 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

State Street Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.33% of Skyline Champion worth $70,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,488,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

