State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State Street Corp grew its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $69,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ModivCare alerts:

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.88. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.