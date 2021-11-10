Reviewing Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.35% Waitr 2.91% -4.36% -1.80%

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.21 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.53 Waitr $204.33 million 0.86 $15.84 million $0.03 50.00

Waitr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Exela Technologies and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.75%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 116.67%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Waitr.

Summary

Waitr beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

