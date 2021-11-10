Head to Head Analysis: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 4.63 -$6.79 million ($0.14) -156.70 Xperi $892.02 million 2.16 $146.76 million $1.44 12.78

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DSP Group and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.27% 7.29% 5.30% Xperi 14.27% 20.39% 10.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xperi beats DSP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

