OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 13,337 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEW opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $747.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

