Rena Hozore Reiss Sells 3,500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.