Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,198.33 ($15.66).

LON JD opened at GBX 1,116.50 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,060.19.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

